Reprimanded officer has been in the spotlight before

A Tumon-Tamuning Precinct police officer is reprimanded following the outcome of an internal affairs investigation launched earlier this year. And this isn't the first time this officer's name is in the spotlight.

It was a phone recording that started it all in which local car salesman James Huh had an exchange with GPD Officer Burt Carbullido:

James Huh: Who are you? Officer Burt Carbullido: Who am I? I am a policeman. James, let me tell you something. You f*cked with the wrong person. Huh: What did I do? Officer Carbullido: What did you do? What you did is stupid. You don't remember the small girl you talked to behind the Tumon Precinct. I'll slap you with your shoes. James: No. You misunderstood.

This past March, Huh went to the police precinct in Tumon interested in becoming a police reservist. But, the visit resulted in Huh later getting that alarming phone call, which he recorded. The incident sparked the internal affairs investigation and the results against Officer Carbullido.

"I have administered punishment accordingly based on that particular case," confirmed chief of police JI Cruz. "So he has been reprimanded for his actions relative to the harassment complaint." The chief says the letter of reprimand states Carbullido failed to follow the police department's rules and regulations.

Carbullido will remain on force, with the chief saying, "He is to maintain, he is to carry his duties out accordingly both on-duty and off-duty, and that should any further incidences occur those matter will be dealt with accordingly."

But, Carbullido is no stranger to the public eye. KUAM news files show that in 2008, he was arrested after cell phone video caught him involved in a bar fight in Tumon. The case was eventually thrown out after a civil compromise was reached with the victim.

Then in 2012, Carbullido filed a whistleblower complaint raising numerous concerns about GPD management. In one incident, Carbullido at the time claimed he was solicited by then-Captain Mark Charfauros to go to Yona and "Deck a guy."

The case was dismissed in Superior Court. The Civil Service Commission investigated his complaint, as well, and ruled in GPD management's favor. Chief Cruz says the letter of reprimand will remain on his record for one year.

In an interesting twist, the victim in this case, Huh, was arrested in April on charges of retail theft after he was allegedly caught stealing from Kmart.