Labor agency working to get H-2B approval back on track - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Labor agency working to get H-2B approval back on track

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Department of Labor is still working every angle to try to get H2B approval back on track.  As we reported over the years the approvals have drastically dropped over the years from a 100 percent approval rate to almost zero.

DOL Alien Labor Processing Certification Division Administrator Greg Massey said, "It's not that we don't have workers, we got workers on island. We got about 5,000 US workers but there's those gaps in the carpenters, masons and ironworkers that these are the guys that do the concrete stuff and it's really hard to fill those jobs."

According to Massey those are the jobs that US workers don't want. Currently Massey says there are less than 200 H-2B workers in Guam, that should drop to less than 50 by the end of the year.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Bills to repair Sanchez High up for discussion

    Bills to repair Sanchez High up for discussion

    A pair of bills related to fixing Simon Sanchez High School go up for a public hearing this week. Bill 87 would transfer $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to DOE to fund immediate repairs for the next two school years while a new education facility is being built. Bill 35 also taps the Capitol District Fund and asks for the same amount but the money would go to fund an architectural and engineering plan for the construction of a new school. The hearing is scheduled for June 1s...More >>
    A pair of bills related to fixing Simon Sanchez High School go up for a public hearing this week. Bill 87 would transfer $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to DOE to fund immediate repairs for the next two school years while a new education facility is being built. Bill 35 also taps the Capitol District Fund and asks for the same amount but the money would go to fund an architectural and engineering plan for the construction of a new school. The hearing is scheduled for June 1s...More >>

  • Man claimmg sex abuse by priest at Mangilao church is 70th accuser

    Man claimmg sex abuse by priest at Mangilao church is 70th accuser

    Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao

    More >>

    Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao in the mid-1980s. During sleepovers at the rectory, the priest allegedly let the altar boys watch "softporn." On one such sleepover, Mannetta allegedly called G.J. to the bedroom where t

    More >>

  • Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly