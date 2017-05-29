Labor agency working to get H-2B approval back on track

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao in the mid-1980s. During sleepovers at the rectory, the priest allegedly let the altar boys watch "softporn." On one such sleepover, Mannetta allegedly called G.J. to the bedroom where t
It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.
The attorney representing a majority of the plaintiffs who've filed suit against the Church has until the end of the week to prove the District Court of Guam has jurisdiction.
An man was transported to Naval Hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian incident near Pigo Cemetery earlier today. According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly, GFD units responded to the incident and CPR was conducted at the scene as well as enroute to NRMC. Northbound lanes are currently closed as GPD conducts its investigation.
A man is rushed to the hospital early this morning after suffering a 3-inch cut to his throat in Dededo. When police responded to the incident at around 400am behind the Harmon soccer field they found a man drenched in blood at a wood and tin shack. They also found a pile of empty beer cans covered with blood. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the injury was serious and the victim was las
The Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America is honoring the heroes of war throughout this weekend. Scouts cleaned graves and placed lei and flags at gravesites in preparation for Memorial Day. Early this morning they helped the Veterans Affairs Office to place flags at the Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Island residents can also view the flag display at Asan Beach which honors the 1,880 U.S. Marines, sol
Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement in response to recent testimony by U.S. Marine Corps Commandant, General Robert Neller. "I understand that the Marine Corps continues to look at their force posture and laydown in the Pacific. In particular, I recognize that force structure composition on Guam must reflect the strategic needs in the region as well as commitmen
A senior staff member for Governor Eddie Calvo is the latest victim to file suit against the Church. 37-year-old Troy Torres alleges he was an 8th grader at St. Anthony Catholic School when he was raped by his music teacher, Ray Caluag.
A woman is robbed and knocked unconscious... all in broad daylight. Court documents state the victim was walking on Thursday afternoon when a man jumped out of the jungle and hit her in the head several times with a piece of wood.