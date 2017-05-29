Labor agency working to get H-2B approval back on track

The Guam Department of Labor is still working every angle to try to get H2B approval back on track. As we reported over the years the approvals have drastically dropped over the years from a 100 percent approval rate to almost zero.

DOL Alien Labor Processing Certification Division Administrator Greg Massey said, "It's not that we don't have workers, we got workers on island. We got about 5,000 US workers but there's those gaps in the carpenters, masons and ironworkers that these are the guys that do the concrete stuff and it's really hard to fill those jobs."

According to Massey those are the jobs that US workers don't want. Currently Massey says there are less than 200 H-2B workers in Guam, that should drop to less than 50 by the end of the year.