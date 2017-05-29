No immediate threat after another North Korean missile launch - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No immediate threat after another North Korean missile launch

Yet another missile launch out of North Korea. Military officials say a short range scud-ballistic missile flew for about six minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The South Korean military reportedly said the missile launched from North Korea's southeast coast around 6:30 this morning local time. It traveled about 280 miles.

The launch has forced the South Korean President to call a security meeting. The last time North Korea tested a ballistic missile was on May 21.

Guam Homeland Security said there was no immediate threat to our region.

