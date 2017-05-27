Man hurt in accident near Pigo Cemetery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man hurt in accident near Pigo Cemetery

An man was transported to Naval Hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian incident near Pigo Cemetery earlier today. According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly, GFD units responded to the incident and CPR was conducted at the scene as well as enroute to NRMC. Northbound lanes are currently closed as GPD conducts its investigation.

