Dededo incident sends man to hospital

A man is rushed to the hospital early this morning after suffering a 3-inch cut to his throat in Dededo. When police responded to the incident at around 4:00am behind the Harmon soccer field they found a man drenched in blood at a wood and tin shack.

They also found a pile of empty beer cans covered with blood. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the injury was serious and the victim was last known to be in stable condition. She adds possible witnesses were interviewed.

The case remains open for further investigation.