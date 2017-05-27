Scouts honor war heroes for Memorial Day

The Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America is honoring the heroes of war throughout this weekend. Scouts cleaned graves and placed lei and flags at gravesites in preparation for Memorial Day. Early this morning they helped the Veterans Affairs Office to place flags at the Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Island residents can also view the flag display at Asan Beach which honors the 1,880 U.S. Marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen who died during the 1941 Japanese invasion and the 1944 battle to liberate the island.

The flag display includes honoring the 1,170 people of Guam who died during the war.