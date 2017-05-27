Bordallo responds to Marine commandant's statement - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bordallo responds to Marine commandant's statement

Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement in response to recent testimony by U.S. Marine Corps Commandant, General Robert Neller. 

"I understand that the Marine Corps continues to look at their force posture and laydown in the Pacific. In particular, I recognize that force structure composition on Guam must reflect the strategic needs in the region as well as commitments to our allies in Japan. I raised the issue of the Marine Realignment with General Neller earlier this month at a House Armed Services Committee Roundtable discussion to reemphasize my support for the laydown as drawn out in the 2016 Record of Decision.

He again committed to the Guam portion of the realignment but has stated that other elements of the realignment need to be scrutinized further. It is unfortunate that we continue to have this discussion and it is clear that Governor Calvo’s comments last month have provided more opportunity for doubters of this plan to revisit what has been enshrined in legal documents developed after years of hard work and difficult negotiations. However, despite these challenges, we continue to push forward. 

"The fundaments of the realignment remain the same, and in the recent Fiscal Year 2018 budget request, there is over $300 million in military construction investments for Guam.  We must remain on track, and our alliance with Japan is the cornerstone of our military and diplomatic strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.  We have an obligation to reduce our Marine forces on Okinawa and any re-thinking of this matter only invites unnecessary challenges to our relationship. 

Further, the training challenges in the Pacific are evident for all services in the PACOM area of responsibility – this is not only a Marine issue.  We must look carefully at how we improve training for all services in the PACOM area and I believe Guam and the Marinas will play a critical role in addressing that decades old deficiency.  "I continue to support the build-up on Guam and and am working through remaining challenges to ensure that it is good for our community.

I urge the people of Guam to remain engaged and active, especially during a time of transition in the Department of Defense."

