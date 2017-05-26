Adelup's Troy Torres latest to file sex abuse lawsuit against ch - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Adelup's Troy Torres latest to file sex abuse lawsuit against church

Posted:

A senior staff member for Governor Eddie Calvo is the latest victim to file suit against the Church. 37-year-old Troy Torres alleges he was an 8th grader at St. Anthony Catholic School when he was raped by his music teacher, Ray Caluag.

The complaint names the Archdiocese of Agana, St. Anthony Catholic School, and Caluag as defendants. Torres alleges the teacher brought him to his house where he was forced to massage the teacher with lotion before he was ultimately raped. Torres reported the incident to police, but Caluag was never arrested.

Videos online show that Caluag still works with young students in the Philippines.

Torres marks the 69th victim to file suit. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.

