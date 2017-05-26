Unanimous vote to get rid of Liberation Carnival casino

It's a done deal...almost. Senators voting unanimously to get rid of the Casino at the Liberation carnival this afternoon.

Quite an emotional moment for the bill's author and a win of sorts for anti-gambling groups who watched as the vote came down. The question has been asked over and over again...Casino or no casino? "Bill 50-34 received 15 I's, Bill 50-34 COR is duly passed by the body. Congratulations, Senator Nelson," it was announced.

Holding back her excitement, as she joined her colleagues cheering on the session floor. Freshman senator Telena Nelson getting the upper hand after the measure that would do away with the Casino operations at the Liberation carnival is passed. The freshman policymaker said, "This is not my win alone - this is their (my colleagues) win and this is also the people of Guam's win. For us to finally take a stand to say we will not allow this to happen on our island."

Anti-gambling groups Keep Guam Good and Lina'la Sin Casino also there for the vote. Both groups now calling for the governor and lieutenant governor to back the measure, as well. Jackie Arriola Marati with Keep Guam Good said, "I'm just beyond happy at this point. I know that we made outreaches to every single senator, I didn't share what they said to me but I was really hopeful that what their promises were to me that they would actually come through. I'm thrilled I think this sends such a strong message to the people."

And Elizabeth Untalan with Lina La Sin Casino said, "Loud and clear, boys, people of Guam have spoken - let's keep Guam clean!"

However, governor's spokesperson Oyal Ngirairikl commented that they would first need to review it. "I would hope that they would also look at what another funding spruce to help. You're talking about what $400,000 possibly more is what I believe a mayor said during legislative hearing with senators," she explained.

Meantime, the casino building remains up at the Paseo grounds. No word what will happen to the facility should the governor sign the bill into law.

Senator Nelson says she will reach out to the Guam Liberation Historical Society and the Mayor's council to do whatever she can to ensure a family oriented carnival does happen.

Also voted and passed during session today:

Bill No. 37-34 (LS), As Amended by the Committee and further Amended on the Floor – AN ACT TO AMEND §§ 77703(a) AND (b), 77705(a) AND (b), AND 77710(a) OF ARTICLE 7, CHAPTER 77, DIVISION 2, TITLE 12, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, AS ADDED BY PUBLIC LAW 33-191, RELATIVE TO CERTAIN BUSINESS PRIVILEGE TAX CREDITS AND USE EXCISE TAX CREDITS FOR THE REHABILITATION AND IMPROVEMENT OF THE HARMON INDUSTRIAL PARK ROADWAY. PASSED: 14 yeas, 1 nay

Bill No. 51-34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee and further Amended on the Floor – AN ACT TO AMEND § 6205.2(d) OF ARTICLE 2, CHAPTER 6, TITLE 4, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO AUTHORIZING THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TO HIRE A REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER FOR ITS CHIEF ENGINEER POSITION OF THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS (CIP) DIVISION AT ABOVE STEP 10 (UNCLASSIFIED). PASSED: 14 yeas, 1 nay

Bill No. 52-34 (COR), As Corrected by the Prime Sponsor and Amended on the Floor – AN ACT TO GRANT ADMINISTRATIVE JURISDICTION OF LOT 9, BLOCK 7, TRACT 9210, MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO TO THE OFFICE OF THE MAYOR, MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO. PASSED: 15 yeas

Bill No. 53-34 (LS), As Amended by the Committee and Substituted on the Floor – AN ACT TO RESCIND ADMINISTRATIVE JURISDICTION OF LOT 7116-1-2-1, MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO, CONTAINING AN AREA OF 12,254 SQUARE METERS OR 3.03 ACRES AS SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON LAND MANAGEMENT MAP NO. 358FY88 FROM THE OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO AND TO VEST THE CHAMORRO LAND TRUST COMMISSION WITH ADMINISTRATIVE JURISDICTION OF SAID LOT. PASSED: 15 yeas

Bill No. 67-34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee and Substituted on the Floor – AN ACT TO RESCIND ADMINISTRATIVE JURISDICTION OF LOT 7116-1-2-3, MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO, CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 1,859 SQUARE METERS AS SHOWN ON LAND SURVEY MAP L.M. NO. 476FY97 FROM THE MAYOR OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF YIGO AND TO VEST THE CHAMORRO LAND TRUST COMMISSION WITH ADMINISTRATIVE JURISDICTION OF SAID LOT. PASSED: 15 yeas

Bill No. 71-34 (COR) – AN ACT TO AMEND § 102 OF TITLE 1, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF EXECUTIVE ORDERS. PASSED: 15 yeas

Bill No. 82-34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee – AN ACT TO ADDA NEW CHAPTER 50 TO TITLE 15, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO FIDUCIARY ACCESS TO DIGITAL ASSETS. PASSED: 14 yeas, 1 nay

Bill No. 79-34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee and further Amended on the Floor – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 15 TO TITLE 2, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO ESTABLISHING THE GUAM COUNCIL ON CLIMATE CHANGE PREPAREDNESS AND RESILIENCY (GUAM C3PR). PASSED: 15 yeas

Resolution No. 137-34 (LS) - Relative to amending I Mina’Trentai Kuåttro Na Liheslaturan Guahan Otden Areklamento (the Thirty-Fourth Guam Legislature Standing Rules) to honor the fallen war heroes of Guam by recognizing the name of a recipient of I Milåyan Mås Takhilo’ Na Sakrafisu at the beginning of every session. PASSED: 15 yeas

The Committee on Culture and Justice hereby reports out the nomination ofLina N. Hammond to serve as a Member of the Guam Parole Board, with the recommendation to confirm CONFIRMED: Show of Hands – 15 yeas

The Committee on Culture and Justice hereby reports out the nomination ofDenise M. Hertslet to serve as a Member of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission, with the recommendation to confirm. CONFIRMED: Show of Hands – 15 yeas

The Committee on Innovation and Economic, Workforce, and Youth Development hereby reports out the nomination of Gia B. Ramos to serve as a Member Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA), Board of Directors, with the recommendation to confirm. \CONFIRMED: Show of Hands

The Committee on Guam-U.S. Military Buildup, Infrastructure, and Transportation hereby reports out the nomination of Ricardo C. Duenas to serve as a Member of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority Board of Directors, with the recommendation to confirm. CONFIRMED: Show of Hands – 15 yeas

The Committee on Guam-U.S. Military Buildup, Infrastructure, and Transportation hereby reports out the nomination of Gurvidner S. Sobti to serve as a Member of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority Board of Directors, with the recommendation to confirm. CONFIRMED: Show of Hands – 15 yeas