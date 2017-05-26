DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission.

Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed.

Lizama responded she told an officer to bag the broken mop sticks and clothing on the ground in the yard area but never told anyone to throw it out. She adds she did not see any crime being committed and that she only saw that Meno had been injured. Lizama concluded that hopefully, Meno identified who assaulted him soon so that there will be closure to the case. Her appeal comes days after now former officer Benjamin Urquizu filed his appeal fighting his termination. Two other officers who were suspended for their part in the attack have not filed an appeal as of yet.