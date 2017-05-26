Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an office - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

Yet another internal affairs investigation is underway at DepCor this week. Investigators can't confirm details about the incident, but KUAM confirms that a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave. KUAM has learned the investigators are looking into the officer's alleged involvement in an apparent plan to bring contraband into the prison. The department has stepped up its efforts in recent months to stop contraband from getting into the compound.

    It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw her a notebook. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. More >>
    A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed. Lizama r...More >>
