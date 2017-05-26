$9.2 million cleared for new GMH labor and delivery ward

A new and improved Guam Memorial Hospital labor and delivery ward is on the horizon.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development area director Joe Diego, after months of review, the USDA has finally cleared the invitation for bid for the $9.2 million project. Diego said clearance for the project was delayed because of a recent change in administration and also because GovGuam used construction documents that didn't conform to usual USDA standards. Now that the review is completed, Diego said it's up to the Government of Guam to finalize and publish the IFB.