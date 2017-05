One Yigo family gets a rude awakening. 32-year-old Mary Laarad was arrested on Thursday for family violence, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass, all as misdemeanors.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, court documents state the homeowner held the screen door shut as Laarad allegedly used a machete to strike at the door. She ultimately made it into the house and attempted to strike at a man known to her. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.