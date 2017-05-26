Governor could take legislation matter to court

While one bill heads to the Governor's desk another could be heading to court. When it comes to the governor's TRAN bill, three little words sum up the Legislature's position, "'bring it on". Senator Michael San Nicolas said, "If he's going to be insisting that the legislature do something like this then he's going to have to have the courts become involved."

On Thursday, Governor Eddie Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no, and 2 senators were excused from voting, and according to the governor's interpretation of federal law it passed.

Adelup communications director Oyaol Ngirairikl said, "The Organic Act does call for or does define a passed vote is that of majority vote of those who are present and voting," adding that the federal law trumps the legislature's standing rules. "We are waiting we are hoping that the good senator would be able to provide a reason why she doesn't want to pay tax refunds and to allow this bill to pass through and as the Organic Act allows us," she said.

In her response letter sent Thursday, Senator Lee said the legislation was not adopted and according to her colleague Senator San Nicolas it doesn't get any clearer than that.

Senator San Nicolas said, "If the governor wishes to challenge the ruling of the Guam Legislature his only recourse to do so is to actually go through the courts and so rather than try to order the legislature to pass something that it says it did not I would advise to seek judicial remedy if he insists."

The Governor's TRAN bill would authorize a $75 million line of credit which his administration says will pay out tax refunds quicker. San Nicolas however has argued that the government needs to live within its means and prioritize the people, saying, "Debt is our problem it is not the solution" KUAM sources says the Governor could be taking the matter to court.