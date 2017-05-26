Governor could take legislation matter to court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor could take legislation matter to court

Posted: Updated:

While one bill heads to the Governor's desk another could be heading to court. When it comes to the governor's TRAN bill, three little words sum up the Legislature's position, "'bring it on". Senator Michael San Nicolas said, "If he's going to be insisting that the legislature do something like this then he's going to have to have the courts become involved."

On Thursday, Governor Eddie Calvo wrote a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to his office for signature. According to the Legislature's standing rules the legislation failed to garner the 8 required votes for passage during a May 9th special session. The bill received 7 yes votes, 6 no, and 2 senators were excused from voting, and according to the governor's interpretation of federal law it passed.

Adelup communications director Oyaol Ngirairikl said, "The Organic Act does call for or does define a passed vote is that of majority vote of those who are present and voting," adding that the federal law trumps the legislature's standing rules. "We are waiting we are hoping that the good senator would be able to provide a reason why she doesn't want to pay tax refunds and to allow this bill to pass through and as the Organic Act allows us," she said.

In her response letter sent Thursday, Senator Lee said the legislation was not adopted and according to her colleague Senator San Nicolas it doesn't get any clearer than that.

Senator San Nicolas said, "If the governor wishes to challenge the ruling of the Guam Legislature his only recourse to do so is to actually go through the courts and so rather than try to order the legislature to pass something that it says it did not I would advise to seek judicial remedy if he insists."

The Governor's TRAN bill would authorize a $75 million line of credit which his administration says will pay out tax refunds quicker.  San Nicolas however has argued that the government needs to live within its means and prioritize the people, saying, "Debt is our problem it is not the solution" KUAM sources says the Governor could be taking the matter to court.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    social.jpgsocial.jpg
    It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw her a notebook. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. More >>
    It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw her a notebook. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. More >>

  • DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed. Lizama r...More >>
    A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed. Lizama r...More >>

  • Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Yet another internal affairs investigation is underway at DepCor this week. Investigators can't confirm details about the incident, but KUAM confirms that a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave. KUAM has learned the investigators are looking into the officer's alleged involvement in an apparent plan to bring contraband into the prison. The department has stepped up its efforts in recent months to stop contraband from getting into the compound. More >>
    Yet another internal affairs investigation is underway at DepCor this week. Investigators can't confirm details about the incident, but KUAM confirms that a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave. KUAM has learned the investigators are looking into the officer's alleged involvement in an apparent plan to bring contraband into the prison. The department has stepped up its efforts in recent months to stop contraband from getting into the compound. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly