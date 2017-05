It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw a notebook at her. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies.