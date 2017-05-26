Is a further reduction looming in the number of Marines relocati - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Is a further reduction looming in the number of Marines relocating to Guam?

A United States Senate budget hearing sheds light on a pair of issues that could have a huge impact on the military buildup here.  It was Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz who raised the concerns during the defense budget oversight hearing, noting, "I worry that there are aspects of your plan that are going to fall short, particularly when it comes to Guam."

Schatz wrote to defense secretary James Mattis about it, who acknowledged the two critical issues. First, sending Marines to Guam deepens the reliance on lift, and there is a shortfall here in air and sea assets needed to transport troops for rapid deployment.  But even more alarming, according to Schatz's letter from Secretary Mattis, is if proposed training facilities, especially in Tinian, are not built because of unresolved environmental concerns raised by the CNMI.

Marine commandant General Robert Neller reassures that because it's a political imperative the troops are coming, however, "The Marine Corps has always said that wherever we go we have to be able to train and maintain the readiness of the force that's there."

"What happens if CNMI doesn't work?  For us, that would be a problem because the forces that right now are scheduled to go to Guam require that they be able to maintain at least a rudimentary level of readiness - training readiness," he added. "There are other places that we could go to train, there are other options, and I think it would be appropriate at that time if that comes to pass that we consider looking at those options."

Where and what options were not disclosed, and the general hints that the military may be hedging for now. "And some of the money we are spending is on just basic infrastructure because we do know there will be forces on Guam, because we have to reposition the force to meet the political imperative," he said.

Senator Schatz - who's now the highest ranking democrat on the military construction appropriations subcommittee says changes may be in order, much sooner than later.  "To the extent that we're implementing a plan that was developed over the last decade, we may need to be quicker in making adjustments to make this work for the Marine Corps, and the Navy," he said.

