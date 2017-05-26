Bill wants to help electronic sign companies stay alive

After controversial electronic sign approvals were voided by the Attorney General last week, senators are hoping to save businesses from possible shut-down through new legislation.

From legal to illegal overnight, a new opinion from Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson that declared electronic sign variances void is bad news for businesses that have been operating for several years. Senators Michael San Nicolas, Tom Ada, and Wil Castro introduced Bill 95 this week in an effort to protect these companies from going out of business.

Castro told KUAM News, "It's not ok to decide overnight that you want to shut down businesses that have been approved and they've been vetted through a system and they invested hundreds of thousands and it's not fair to them to pack up their bags and put a veil over their sign."

While Senator Frank Aguon Jr. agrees that the businesses aren't to blame, he points out what Barrett-Anderson said last week - that the Guam Land Use Commission approvals were beyond the commission's authority. He thinks Bill 95 may be sending the wrong message.

He shared, "And that message is that because you have done this and it was illegal in the past that we are recognizing and grandfathering you in but just don't do that again in the future. It just doesn't make sense. We have to ask ourselves are we a community of laws or are we a community of men and this is where it starts. Where we set the laws and we insist that every single law be followed."

Meanwhile Castro thinks this is the right course of action, at least for now, noting, "The bill that was introduced was designed to grandfather them until such time we introduce and pass comprehensive legislation that addresses signage in totality."

GLUC chairman John Arroyo said he supports Bill 95, adding he would also support addressing the underlying law that prohibits electronic signs in the first place. Arroyo argues that these signs are good for the economy and also have served the community through public service announcements.