Bill wants to help electronic sign companies stay alive - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bill wants to help electronic sign companies stay alive

Posted: Updated:

After controversial electronic sign approvals were voided by the Attorney General last week, senators are hoping to save businesses from possible shut-down through new legislation.

From legal to illegal overnight, a new opinion from Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson that declared electronic sign variances void is bad news for businesses that have been operating for several years. Senators Michael San Nicolas, Tom Ada, and Wil Castro introduced Bill 95 this week in an effort to protect these companies from going out of business.

Castro told KUAM News, "It's not ok to decide overnight that you want to shut down businesses that have been approved and they've been vetted through a system and they invested hundreds of thousands and it's not fair to them to pack up their bags and put a veil over their sign."

While Senator Frank Aguon Jr. agrees that the businesses aren't to blame, he points out what Barrett-Anderson said last week - that the Guam Land Use Commission approvals were beyond the commission's authority. He thinks Bill 95 may be sending the wrong message.

He shared, "And that message is that because you have done this and it was illegal in the past that we are recognizing and grandfathering you in but just don't do that again in the future. It just doesn't make sense. We have to ask ourselves are we a community of laws or are we a community of men and this is where it starts. Where we set the laws and we insist that every single law be followed."

Meanwhile Castro thinks this is the right course of action, at least for now, noting, "The bill that was introduced was designed to grandfather them until such time we introduce and pass comprehensive legislation that addresses signage in totality."

GLUC chairman John Arroyo said he supports Bill 95, adding he would also support addressing the underlying law that prohibits electronic signs in the first place. Arroyo argues that these signs are good for the economy and also have served the community through public service announcements.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    Man chokes woman for refusing to delete photos on social media

    social.jpgsocial.jpg
    It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw her a notebook. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. More >>
    It was a fight sparked by posts on social media. On Thursday, a woman reported getting into a fight with a man known to her after she refused to delete photos from her social media account. The man allegedly choked her and threw her a notebook. In her defense, she told police she picked up a kitchen knife and the defendant started recording her. 38-year-old Insaf Ally was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. More >>

  • DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    DOC officer reprimanded for actions related to Meno beating files grievance

    A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed. Lizama r...More >>
    A second Department of Corrections officer working the day detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. Lt. Mary Helen Lizama filed a grievance fighting her letter of reprimand. That letter states she failed to cordon off the yard area and preserve evidence of the crime scene. It also points out she was careless and failed to attend to her job duties, adding that the incident could have been prevented if protocol was followed. Lizama r...More >>

  • Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Another DepCor internal affairs investigation involves an officer and contraband

    Yet another internal affairs investigation is underway at DepCor this week. Investigators can't confirm details about the incident, but KUAM confirms that a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave. KUAM has learned the investigators are looking into the officer's alleged involvement in an apparent plan to bring contraband into the prison. The department has stepped up its efforts in recent months to stop contraband from getting into the compound. More >>
    Yet another internal affairs investigation is underway at DepCor this week. Investigators can't confirm details about the incident, but KUAM confirms that a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave. KUAM has learned the investigators are looking into the officer's alleged involvement in an apparent plan to bring contraband into the prison. The department has stepped up its efforts in recent months to stop contraband from getting into the compound. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly