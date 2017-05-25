Solemn ceremony honors fallen Guam Guardsmen

Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country were honored by the Guam National Guard this morning during the annual Fallen Heroes Memorial. Flags flying at half staff, soldiers standing at attendance, and family members holding each other close - that what could be seen at the annual Fallen Heroes Memorial that honored six soldiers from the Guam National Guard's 1st-294th infantry regiment.

The soldiers lost their lives while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom in both Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. "And our nation owes a debt to our fallen heroes and their families that can never be fully paid, but we can honor their sacrifice and we do this by remembering them every day," announced Guam National Guard Adjutant General Roderick Leon Guerrero stood in solidarity with families, remembering each of their loved ones by name.

"It is here we find ourselves reflecting and thinking of Sergeant Eugene Aguon, who we remember to be polite and respectful; and Sergeant Gregory Fejeran, who was a dedicated family man; Specialist Dwayne Flores who liked working on cars and spending time with his family; Sergeant Christopher Fernandez, who enjoyed fishing and surfing; and Sergeant Brian Leon Guerrero, who was a loving husband and father; and Sergeant Samson Mora, who we remember as kind hearted and a friendly person," the general said.

Major Josephine Blas said the ceremony is about both solidarity and healing, saying, "It helps us to remember why we're serving, and just to always stay vigilant because you never know what's gonna happen."