Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

Museum goers will explore Guam history spanning the pre-latte and Latte era through the periods of colonization by Spain, Japan, the U.S. and to present day. Already close to 7,000 have stopped by.

The Guam Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm.