David Lujan on the clock with church abuse issue - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

David Lujan on the clock with church abuse issue

Posted: Updated:

The attorney representing a majority of the plaintiffs who've filed suit against the Church has until the end of the week to prove the District Court of Guam has jurisdiction.

As reported, some of the plaintiffs and some of the accused no longer live in Guam. In previous interviews with the press, attorney David Lujan stated he may only be able to prove jurisdiction for half of the complaints. For those that don't proceed through the federal court, he will start again at the Superior Court of Guam where majority of the judges have already disqualified themselves due to close ties to the Catholic church on Guam.

To date, close to 70 plaintiffs have filed suit against 12 priests and one former Catholic school teacher. Lujan's deadline is June 2.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>

  • David Lujan on the clock with church abuse issue

    David Lujan on the clock with church abuse issue

    The attorney representing a majority of the plaintiffs who've filed suit against the Church has until the end of the week to prove the District Court of Guam has jurisdiction.

    More >>

    The attorney representing a majority of the plaintiffs who've filed suit against the Church has until the end of the week to prove the District Court of Guam has jurisdiction.

    More >>

  • Man hurt in accident near Pigo Cemetery

    Man hurt in accident near Pigo Cemetery

    An man was transported to Naval Hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian incident near Pigo Cemetery earlier today. According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly, GFD units responded

    More >>

    An man was transported to Naval Hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian incident near Pigo Cemetery earlier today. According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly, GFD units responded to the incident and CPR was conducted at the scene as well as enroute to NRMC. Northbound lanes are currently closed as GPD conducts its investigation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly