David Lujan on the clock with church abuse issue

The attorney representing a majority of the plaintiffs who've filed suit against the Church has until the end of the week to prove the District Court of Guam has jurisdiction.

As reported, some of the plaintiffs and some of the accused no longer live in Guam. In previous interviews with the press, attorney David Lujan stated he may only be able to prove jurisdiction for half of the complaints. For those that don't proceed through the federal court, he will start again at the Superior Court of Guam where majority of the judges have already disqualified themselves due to close ties to the Catholic church on Guam.

To date, close to 70 plaintiffs have filed suit against 12 priests and one former Catholic school teacher. Lujan's deadline is June 2.