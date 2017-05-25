Police working on minors breaking curfew

Summer is fast approaching. Many of the island's children are already done with school giving them more free time away from the classroom. Now, words of caution from local police, as kids are reminded of Guam's strict curfew law.

As the saying goes: there's a time and place for everything. And a time when our youngsters are not allowed to be out in public after dark, especially without a parent or legal guardian with them. "It has become a problem and that's something we are taking a look at," said chief of police JI Cruz. The problem he's is talking about is the island's curfew laws.

"We are working with our Juvenile Section as well as our patrol officers to be able to deal with that issue of minors violating curfew hours," he confirmed.

The law states that from Monday to Thursday, anyone 17 and below must be indoors or with a consenting adult from the hours of 10pm to 6am/ From Friday to Sunday those hours are from midnight to 6am.

But, Cruz says kids breaking that law have become a great concern. "The Lt Governor and I go out on a very regular basis to meet with the residents in the community as part of our neighborhood watch program and I will tell you that's one of the issues that constantly brought to our attention," Cruz added.

Brought to their attention as he says children violating this law often wind up getting into trouble - getting involved in underage drinking, fighting and more. We should note anyone 17 and younger out breaking the curfew law is taken into custody. And parents, Cruz says it's you who are held accountable.

Chief Cruz adds his officers are working with village mayor's to address the issue.