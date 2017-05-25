How does Manila's martial law affect Guam travelers?

The thousands of Guamanians who travel to Manila each month should not get too concerned about Wednesday's martial law declaration by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Officials say it will enhance - not diminish - the peace and security of the country.

Consul General Marciano de Borja says the order is meant to protect against terrorist threats in the expansive southern island of Mindanao, and should have no impact on residents or visitors elsewhere in his country. "I guess I'd like to assure our kababayans here, and of course the people of Guam, that if they're traveling to manila, traveling to Cebu, to Palawan, other places in the Philippines it'll be safe," he told KUAM News.

Nearly a third of the country's population lives in Mindanao, a huge mostly Muslim island in a country dominated by the Roman Catholic faith. Duterte, who is from Mindanao, cut short a visit to Russia to return home to deal with the violent takeover of a southern city that sparked his declaration.

"All of these groups could take advantage of the instability. Martial law will be used precisely to address terrorism and lawlessness. And this was the statement of the president when he clarified this upon his return from Moscow," he said.

The military is given extraordinary power under martial law, for example to arrest suspects without a warrant. Duterte's action has stoked fears among his critics about the potential for a Marcos-style takeover. The former president turned dictator declared martial law in 1972 and continued his strongman rule until his ouster in a so-called people's power revolution in 1986.

De Borja says this is different, noting, "The constitution only allows for the duration to be sixty days. For two months. And it's subject to recall by Congress. so there are safety measures, if you will, enshrined in the constitution and no president, no matter how popular or powerful he or she is could violate that."