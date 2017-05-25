Pago Bay resort issue may head to court

Is a lawsuit in the horizon for the controversial Pago Bay Ocean Resort? That question is up for debate after a Guam Land Use Commission meeting this afternoon.

Save Pago Bay or Support Pago Bay Ocean Resort? The opposing parties to a multimillion dollar high rise planned for southern Guam filled the Guam Land Use Commission conference room Thursday afternoon. Representative for developer Guam Wangfang Construction Barbara Burkhardt took the hot seat, answering questions on why the company was unable to secure a building permit before the one year deadline. The reasons for delay ranged from ongoing litigation to H2 worker shortages on island.

"Projects are being put on hold and cancelled, and the labor camps here are empty. So it's a pretty serious reason for delay," she said.

However commissioners raised concern on why the extension was filed at the last minute, with several members giving their opinion that the Notice of Action for the project had already expired. "It never occurred to us that there was a time problem and as the commission said today its unclear," she added.

During the meeting, commission legal counsel Nick Toft warned commissioners that either approving or denying the extension could lead to a lawsuit, with Burkhardt confirming that if the extension is denied, Guam Wangfang Construction will be seeking legal action. Meanwhile Save Southern Guam vice chair Adrian Gogue, who signed up but was not called to speak at the meeting, said litigation between the parties over height variance is already ongoing and any further litigation would have to be discussed with the organization's legal counsel.

Gogue said, "I think the Guam Land Use Commission had an opportunity to show more courage and they acknowledged the fact that the NOA was expired, they deferred to their legal counsel for recommendation or opinion, and despite that they were still not comfortable with the fact that they were gonna decide on a project that caters to big money and special interest."

In the end the GLUC decided to hold off on the decision until receiving a written opinion from its legal counsel on whether or not it can vote on an NOA that has expired or information on whether or not the GLUC has done so in the past.