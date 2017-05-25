Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire

Posted: Updated:

There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

The company was found illegally storing and improperly managing solid waste on its property and adjacent properties.

Not only will the company be required to clean up its act, but also submit a remedial plan and cease accepting solid waste within specific timelines set by the regulatory agency. 

Should FSM Recycling fail to meet the deadlines set in the NOV it could face a penalty of up to $1,000 per day per violation.

