Calvo questions Lee on tax refund bill

So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature.  During a special session on May 9th the legislation received seven yes votes, six no votes and 2 senators were excused. The standing rules require eight votes for a bill to pass. The Governor however argues that the Organic Act only requires a majority of those senators present and voting for a bill to pass. Senator Lee's response to the Governor was straight and to the point, holding firm that his TRAN bill was "not" adopted by the Legislature.  If you're wondering if Bill 1-S is too late for the governor to act on, an AG opinion issued in March 2008 states the Governor has ten days to act on a bill once it's "presented" to him. The same AG opinion we should point out cites the same section of the Organic Act cited by the Governor for votes needed for a bill to pass by the legislature. The TRAN Bill would allow for a $75 million line of credit that Adelup says will allow for tax refunds to be paid out within weeks as opposed to within months. KUAM sources say the Governor may file for a declaratory judgment from the court on the matter.

