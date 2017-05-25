Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

Should ex-cop and convicted rapist Paul Santos be listed as a sex offender? Should he be allowed to own a firearm and firearm I.D.?

This will be argued in front of Judge Vern Perez next week. As reported, Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him. He's not in jail just yet - pending his appeal - and instead placed on house arrest.

A hearing on the matter will be held on May 30.