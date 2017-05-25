Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

Posted: Updated:

Should ex-cop and convicted rapist Paul Santos be listed as a sex offender? Should he be allowed to own a firearm and firearm I.D.?

This will be argued in front of Judge Vern Perez next week. As reported, Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him. He's not in jail just yet - pending his appeal - and instead placed on house arrest.

A hearing on the matter will be held on May 30.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire

    Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire

    There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

    More >>

    There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

    More >>

  • Calvo questions Lee on tax refund bill

    Calvo questions Lee on tax refund bill

    So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature. 

    More >>

    So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature. 

    More >>

  • Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

    Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

    Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him.

    More >>

    Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly