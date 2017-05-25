Island's elderly honored at luncheon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Island's elderly honored at luncheon

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of the islands man'amko gathered at the Leo Palace resort today for the Guam Legislature's senior citizens luncheon. The event caps off Senior citizens month. It's held to show appreciation and just how important our elderly community is to our island.

"It's reminding our community and senators are making that statement today that they recognize the importance of the senior's on Guam, what they mean to the island, what they contributed to the island," he said.

Lawmakers also presented a certificate to the division of senior citizen's recognizing them and their key partners for all they do to give back to our mam'anko.

