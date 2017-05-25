David Lujan named as a potential witness in Smith/Wong trial

Attorney David Lujan makes the government's list of potential witnesses in the upcoming trial against his client, Mark Smith.

As reported, Lujan and Smith share strikingly similar experiences, both attorneys serving as former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority as well as owning rental units under the agency's Section 8 program.

Smith, unlike Lujan however, faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property. What was different between the two men was that Lujan submitted a notice to GHURA officials of his potential conflicts as both legal counsel and Section 8 landlord. Smith is accused of concealing his conflicts by transferring and profiting from his rental properties through his friend, co-defendant Glenn Wong.

The government on Thursday stated Smith was aware of Lujan's circumstances via board meetings. The government argued Lujan's testimony is necessary to prove Smith had "knowledge and intent" in this case. According to District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona, the government can't call on Lujan unless they "Bring me the law and the facts. That's the only thing that will change that." Trial is set for June 6.