KUAM Gamechangers: Aeryn Anulao

Aeryn Anulao is glad mother knows best. When Aeryn's mom told her to move from the wing position and try out for goalie in her sophomore year, she listened. Now, Aeryn is the going on her third season as the starting keeper for the two-time IIAAG Girls Soccer Champion Notre Dame Royals.

"She advised me to play goalie, and I took that advice," Aeryn said. "I was scared at first, but then I took it, then I ended up being the main goalie. I ended up enjoying it."

It didn't come easy, though. Aeryn put in work , attending a keeper workshop with other goalies.

"Every Friday, we came over at GFA at 7pm and practiced with other high school goalies. We did a lot of drills to help on our diving and timing, positioning. It really helped all of us," she said.

You wouldn't know it, but prior to high school, Aeryn only had one season of soccer experience. She picked up playing on the pitch pretty quickly. She also plays varsity volleyball and basketball for the Royals. She made 2nd team All Island for volleyball and plays center for ND's hoops team.

After ND won the soccer title last year, for some reason, the Royals were written off when it came to their chances at repeating as champs.

"People didn't really expect much of us at first, because we lost a lot of seniors last year, but we were able to show them," Aeryn said. In a thrilling 1-0 win over the GW Lady Geckos the Royals were able to seal the deal on their second consecutive title - against a Geckos team stacked with three strikers from the Masakada - Guam's national womens team.

"Felt amazing, all the pressure that we experienced in the game, it was very hard and the pressure they put on us, we came back," Aeryn said. "I just did not want to let a ball past me, that was my goal the whole time."

Aeryn played volleyball for Bishop in middle school, playing under a coach she could relate too, literally - her mother Anne. Under her mom, Aeryn led the Obispos to an undefeated season in the 8th grade.

As she heads into her senior year, Aeryn has her eyes set on a soccer threepeat - and she offers this advice to her fellow student-athletes.

"Just to focus on studies and sports and focus on yourself," Aeryn said. "I just do all my work during school and hang out the library and do it."

She's living proof that sometimes you can replace experience with hard work and dedication - and that's what makes Aeryn Anulao a Gamechanger.