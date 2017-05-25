All clear after HVAC maintenance triggered alarm at Judiciary of Guam

There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature.

Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him.

The event caps off Senior citizens month. It's held to show appreciation and just how important our elderly community is to our island.

Attorney David Lujan makes the government's list of potential witnesses in the upcoming trial against his client, Mark Smith. As reported, Lujan and Smith share strikingly similar experiences, both attorneys serving as former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority as well as owning rental units under the agency's Section 8 program. Smith, unlike Lujan however, faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government ...

People were forced to evacuate the Judiciary of Guam Thursday afternoon after an emergency alarm had been activated. The incident happened at 2 pm, according to Judiciary director of policy planning and community relations Shawn Gumataotao. The alarm had been triggered during maintenance of the HVAC system in a small area in the building. Court patrons and staff cleared the building. The all-clear was given around 2:15 pm and normal operations resumed.

Citing a section of the Organic Act, Governor Eddie Calvo wants to know why the Legislature hasn’t sent him Bill 1-S better known as his TRAN bill. The legislation requested a $75 million line of credit, which the Governor’s financial team said would allow for tax refunds to be paid out within weeks as opposed within months after filing. During a special session on May 9th, the measure only received seven votes for passage, six senators voted no, and two were excused. Acc... More >>