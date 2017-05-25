All clear after HVAC maintenance triggered alarm at Judiciary of - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

All clear after HVAC maintenance triggered alarm at Judiciary of Guam

All clear after HVAC maintenance triggered alarm at Judiciary of Guam

Posted: Updated:

People were forced to evacuate the Judiciary of Guam Thursday afternoon after an emergency alarm had been activated. The incident happened at 2 pm, according to Judiciary director of policy planning and community relations Shawn Gumataotao. The alarm had been triggered during maintenance of the HVAC system in a small area in the building. Court patrons and staff cleared the building. The all-clear was given around 2:15 pm and normal operations resumed.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire

    Notice of violation issued to FSM Reycling for Harmon fire

    There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

    More >>

    There are new developments to report involving that huge fire that erupted more than a week ago in the Harmon Industrial Park. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Notice of Violation, Order of Compliance, and Administrative Penalty to FSM Recycling.

    More >>

  • Calvo questions Lee on tax refund bill

    Calvo questions Lee on tax refund bill

    So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature. 

    More >>

    So was the TRAN Bill passed after all? The Governor thinks so and he's forwarded a letter to Legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee asking why Bill 1-S hasn't been sent to him for signature. 

    More >>

  • Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

    Should convicted ex-cop be listed as a sex offender?

    Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him.

    More >>

    Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to force a woman to have sex with him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly