Governor Calvo calling for immediate action on TRAN bill

Citing a section of the Organic Act, Governor Eddie Calvo wants to know why the Legislature hasn’t sent him Bill 1-S better known as his TRAN bill. The legislation requested a $75 million line of credit, which the Governor’s financial team said would allow for tax refunds to be paid out within weeks as opposed within months after filing.

During a special session on May 9th, the measure only received seven votes for passage, six senators voted no, and two were excused. According to the Legislature’s Standing Rules, eight votes are needed for any bill to pass. The Governor, however, argues that according to the Organic Act all that’s needed is a majority.



The Governor cites section 1423b of the Organic Act, which states, in part:



“[The Legislature] shall choose from its members its own officers, determine its rules and procedure, not inconsistent with this chapter, and keep a journal. The quorum of the legislature shall consist of a simple majority of its members. No bill shall become a law unless it shall have been passed at a meeting, at which a quorum was present, by the affirmative vote of a majority of the members present and voting, which vote shall be by yeas and nays.”

Governor Calvo has written a letter to Legislative Secretary, Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee requesting that the Legislature immediately send the bill to his office for action. “I don’t know what they’re waiting for,” Governor Calvo pondered. “It’s been 16 days since that bill passed, according to the Organic Act, and every day counts. We probably won’t be able to get the line of credit in time for our May 31 deadline, but sooner is a lot better than later. We’re talking about the lives of thousands of people waiting for their money. I don’t think it’s right for the Legislature to delay the presentment of that bill to me so I can sign it into law,” he stated.