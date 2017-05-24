DOE high-school exit survey asks about career plans to better help students

As the school year comes to a close, the Guam Department of Education is looking into what happens after graduation and how best to help students succeed. As part of this effort, officials are surveying both seniors and juniors to find out their college and career plans. Administrator of research, planning, and evaluation Dr. Zenaida Natividad hopes this information will help the department provide students with goal-specific plans of action for their final year of schooling.

“In addition, we have some new items in the questionnaire, such as, ‘if you're not planning to go to tertiary level education or college, what is it that's stopping you from doing so?’ so we would like to see what those factors are and maybe through collaboration with UOG or GCC they might be able to help our students. If it's financial, maybe it's just a matter of not knowing how to go about financing their college,” Dr. Natividad said.

Juniors and seniors are encouraged to take the high-school exit survey before it closes this Friday.