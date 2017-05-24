Technology in schools among top concerns for parents

A look into the minds of parents, students and teachers at the Guam Department of Education reveals areas these stakeholders hope the department will prioritize in years to come.

Over 1,700 people responded to the Guam Department of Education Island-wide Needs Assessment Survey. Although only fraction of the DOE community, the results shed light on what stakeholders value and hope to see more of at DOE. Administrator of research, planning and evaluation Dr. Zenaida Natividad said, "Technology was uppermost in the minds of parents, teachers and students, so that was a confirmation of what we kind of already know and what are the priorities of management, to put more equipment there, to give training, to make available very good internet connections and all of that, so that's already in the works."

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said parents made up over 40 percent of the survey participants, noting their top priority, unlike students and teachers, is school safety. "So for students and teachers they cared very much about having the tools they needed in the classroom to learn and to be engaged for parents, even though there was agreement in those areas, safe schools was much higher on their list," he said.

Meanwhile, the top three concerns for teachers included technology, supplemental resources, and support services outreach. As for students, access to technology, visual arts, theater and music programs as well as college readiness through dual enrollment were their top concerns. "I think it shows number one that people are interested in having input, that was the biggest thing about this exercise," she said.

"I think that we're definitely gonna put that out there so they know we've heard them and these are the results, and second, we want to be able to show that we're making decisions based on what we've heard from the stakeholders themselves," she said.

Other services not offered at DOE, but that respondents expressed interest in include school safety and security services, technology and career training for students and parents, as well as community access to school facilities and technology. Fernandez said these results will help guide the departments in its use of federal funds.