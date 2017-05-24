Bombers facing Stars for GBA championship - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bombers facing Stars for GBA championship

Make sure to catch the championship series of the GBA Season 3 tonight at the UOG Calvo Field House.

The KFC Bombers look to hand the MVP Stars their first loss of the season tonight at 7:00 pm when the two teams take to the court in a Best of 3 Games Series.

Game 2 will be held on Sunday at 4:00 pm at the Field House.

