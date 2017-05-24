Let your thoughts be known about DOE - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dying to put your two cents in as to what your rants and raves are about the Guam Department of Education? Then make sure to fill out the department's year-end-survey which ends this Friday. The 'YES' survey is the department's largest survey to date, with over 7,000 participants so far. It analyzes the school climate ranging from teacher support to student safety.

Administrator of research, planning and evaluation Dr. Zenaida Natividad said, "This is just an overall experience by the staff, the teachers, the students, and their opinions about what they think for the entire school year."

And superintendent Jon Fernandez added, "I think it's the responsibility of our school leaders to say these are areas we need to work on as a community, and hopefully within the year we can make some progress."

The survey, which can be found on GDOE.net, closes on May 27.

