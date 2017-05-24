Island mayors not folding their position on carnival casino

Imagine the Liberation Carnival happening only three days a week - only happening during the weekends. Island mayors today going over their options should they lose what they keep saying is a key source of funding for the Liberation events.

You guessed it - we are talking about the Casino. When it comes to celebrating Guam's Liberation, island mayors are far from folding.

"Even if they knock you down they are not going to knock you out and so you are going to come back up and try to bring, because the issue is not liberation. That is something the people expect. So we are not just going to put our hands up and say we are not going to do it. Let somebody else do it. We are going to have to do it because the law says.," said Angel Sablan, executive director of the Mayors Council of Guam.

The Council met in Dededo today discussing ongoing concerns with this year's Liberation celebration, and specifically the casino. Lawmakers are set to talk over Bill 50, which would get rid of the casino at the carnival.

"The casino had been our backbone to finance," Sablan emphasized.

However, with the uncertainty whether the money making facility will remain, the council is ready to do whatever possible to make sure the people celebrate as they have for decades. "We are not going to disagree with whatever the legislature comes up with or what the governor decides to do," he said. "The other parts of Liberation and liberation day itself are still going to happen."

And the potential alternatives?

"Shorten everything. Even the festivities itself," he stated. "Maybe we can have the carnival just Friday, Saturday, Sunday - those are options and alternatives we will have to look at."

He added, "Even at the rate we are going, I think the safest thing to say if we won't be able to start until maybe the first week of July."

To be clear, these are only possible options if the casino is no more.

Mayor's council president Paul McDonald says he has since spoken with Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio on the issue.

Senators are anticipated to discuss Bill 50 during session this week.