GPA seeks land deal to build new power plant

The Guam Power Authority went before the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this afternoon seeking a deal to purchase 40 acres of land in Dededo in order to build a new 180-megawatt Power Plant. GPA general manager John Benavente told KUAM News, "GPA is currently subjected to potentially over $150 million in penalties should it not complete its compliance plan submitted to USEPA.

"We submitted a plan to them in January of 2015, which basically said we would build a new power plant and retire the non-compliant Cabras 1 and 2 and also retire Cabras 3 and 4. Cabras 3 and 4, as you know, was the one that had explosion."

Benavente said the new plant could save the agency money in the long-run. The GALC is currently reviewing the request.

