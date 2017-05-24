Pepper spray used in Sanchez High riot - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pepper spray used in Sanchez High riot

The Guam Department of Education is reviewing the use of pepper spray on students following a riot at a local high school this week.

A video has been circulating online, showing a handful of students rioting and what appears to be one school resource officer spraying them with pepper spray. According to deputy superintendent Chris Anderson, the fight happened at Simon Sanchez High School Monday morning, he confirmed a school resource officer used pepper spray against students in the course of the incident in what appears to be an effort to control the situation.

Anderson said a total of six students were involved in the riot, and the one SRO seen in the video will be investigated to determine whether an appropriate level of force was used. He added SRO's are trained and authorized to use pepper spray if necessary.

"And part of the training is judicious use of force, which helps guide them when they need to elevate the use of force to address the threat. In this particular case, it's very difficult just based on the video alone to know exactly whether or not the threshold was met to use pepper spray."

He said while using any level of force to keep students safe is a last resort, he feels it's important to have trained individuals on campus to respond to crises if necessary.

As for the students involved in the riot, Anderson said, "Definitely students will face disciplinary action for their behavior. Again, rioting on school campus is considered one of the most serious offenses that students can commit, and first offences range anywhere from 3-10 days suspension."

