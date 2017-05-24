Laws struggle to keep up with technology, social media

Laws are struggling to keep up with technology. Facebook, Snapchat, Whatsapp - or whatever your choice social media, abusers are misusing these platforms as presented on Day Two of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence 2017 kNOw More to End Sexual Violence Conference. Featured speaker Toby Shulruff is a senior technology safety specialist with the SafetyNet Project. She says women are more prone to harassment online as well as what's become known as "revenge porn," or the sharing of images or video without a person's consent.

“We hear a lot of cases where an abuser will send those pictures to an employer or to a school, saying ‘Oh you don't want this person there, you shouldn't respect what they have to say because of what they did in their private life, so it's a way of isolating the survivor from their community, from employment, and when we're talking about images of adults, we don't have a readily available law. It's not like images of minors where that's clearly child pornography,” Shulruff said.

The conference continues tomorrow at the Westin Resort Guam.