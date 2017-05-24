Stroll Guam takes Hafa Adai Pledge, demos ridesharing platform

Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam CEO signs the Hafa Adai Pledge - making the company the 703rd local business to take the pledge. Sachdev vowed that Stroll employees would follow three distinct pledges.

His staffers will 1) to address all email correspondence with "Hafa Adai" 2) answer all phone calls with "Hafa Adai" 3) greet all customers with a verbal "Hafa Adai".

Sachdev also provided a demonstration of how his ridesharing service works, letting KUAM's Stream Team order a ride and take a quick spin around Tumon.