Conference discusses critical role of EMS professionals

by Jessica Pelletier, KUAM News

They're the first to provide critical care to patients before they reach the hospital, and as part of Emergency Medical Services week, the annual EMS conference was held at the Pacific Star Resort today. Acting EMS administrator Marlene Carbullido said the conference connects EMT's with local physicians.

She said, "It's important because the EMT's render care in the field and they're alone unlike the hospital where we have the physicians and nurses." And EMS director Dr. Martin Arrisueno added, "We talked about certain cases that they did really well on and certain cases that we could also improve upon."

Some areas covered in-depth during the one-day conference included infectious diseases, stroke and spinal trauma.