Bordallo disappointed with Trump's budget

It decimates critical programs for Guam and other U.S. territories - some of the words used by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo to describe President Trump's FY18 budget proposal. For the Office of Insular Affairs; $3 million is eliminated in discretionary funding for Compact Impact, $800,000 in technical assistance and $650,000 in Brown Tree Snake Control programs. As for war claims, Bordallo says she's disappointed that a direct appropriation was not included despite a letter she wrote to the Trump administration requesting one so that it would hold Guam's treasury harmless. What it does include is a $79 million request in mandatory spending for Section 30, which Bordallo says will ensure that survivors receive their claims. The Congresswoman says she hopes Governor Eddie Calvo will weigh in with the administration and support her efforts on the matter.

Governor Eddie Calvo quick to respond, saying of course he's going to help salvage the mess with war claims which he says Bordallo got us into. He says when the President's team asks how this all started "we will embarrassingly have to admit that our own representative in Congress decided it would somehow be okay for Guam to absolve the federal government of its obligation to paying war claims. And we'll have to come clean about the ruse she and the Obama administration designed to trick Congress into funding war claims by using Section 30 as a placeholder." Calvo says he would appreciate it Bordallo would drop the partisanship so we can do what we do best when we're Team Guam: fix things. He added he's willing to work with her as well as the legislature to fix the mess.