Hostage-taker Vincent Cruz pleads not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hostage-taker Vincent Cruz pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:

Flexing his arms and using vulgar language right as he walked out. That's the man accused in the April hostage situation and shootout with Guam police. Vincent Phillip Siguenza Cruz pleaded not guilty in court today.

A superseding indictment handed down this week charges him with home invasion, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and terrorizing. Court documents show kidnapping and burglary are now tacked on. Each charge including a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He is also charged with criminal trespass.

He held police at bay for more than five hours after taking family hostage on Chalan Natibu in Dededo last month. Authorities say he was wanted in connection to a robbery investigation. One of the hostages took Cruz down before his arrest.

Cruz waived his rights to a speedy trial. A trial setting is set for June 15th at 10 am before Judge Michael Bordallo.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GPA seeks land deal to build new power plant

    GPA seeks land deal to build new power plant

    The Guam Power Authority went before the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this afternoon seeking a deal to purchase 40 acres of land in Dededo in order to build a new 180-megawatt Power Plant.

    More >>

    The Guam Power Authority went before the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this afternoon seeking a deal to purchase 40 acres of land in Dededo in order to build a new 180-megawatt Power Plant.

    More >>

  • Laws struggle to keep up with technology, social media

    Laws struggle to keep up with technology, social media

    Laws struggle to keep up with technology, social media

    Laws are struggling to keep up with technology. Facebook, Snapchat, Whatsapp - or whatever your choice social media, abusers are misusing these platforms as presented on Day Two of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence 2017 kNOw More to End Sexual Violence Conference. Featured speaker Toby Shulruff is a senior technology safety specialist with the SafetyNet Project. She says women are more prone to harassment online as well as what's become known as "reven...More >>
    Laws are struggling to keep up with technology. Facebook, Snapchat, Whatsapp - or whatever your choice social media, abusers are misusing these platforms as presented on Day Two of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence 2017 kNOw More to End Sexual Violence Conference. Featured speaker Toby Shulruff is a senior technology safety specialist with the SafetyNet Project. She says women are more prone to harassment online as well as what's become known as "reven...More >>

  • Stroll Guam takes Hafa Adai Pledge, demos ridesharing platform

    Stroll Guam takes Hafa Adai Pledge, demos ridesharing platform

    Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam CEO signs the Hafa Adai Pledge - making the company the 703rd local business to take the pledge. Sachdev vowed that Stroll employees would follow three distinct pledges.

    More >>

    Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam CEO signs the Hafa Adai Pledge - making the company the 703rd local business to take the pledge. Sachdev vowed that Stroll employees would follow three distinct pledges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly