Hostage-taker Vincent Cruz pleads not guilty

Flexing his arms and using vulgar language right as he walked out. That's the man accused in the April hostage situation and shootout with Guam police. Vincent Phillip Siguenza Cruz pleaded not guilty in court today.

A superseding indictment handed down this week charges him with home invasion, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and terrorizing. Court documents show kidnapping and burglary are now tacked on. Each charge including a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He is also charged with criminal trespass.

He held police at bay for more than five hours after taking family hostage on Chalan Natibu in Dededo last month. Authorities say he was wanted in connection to a robbery investigation. One of the hostages took Cruz down before his arrest.

Cruz waived his rights to a speedy trial. A trial setting is set for June 15th at 10 am before Judge Michael Bordallo.