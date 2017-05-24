Homeless man pleads not guilty to stabbing Agat store clerk

A homeless man charged for robbing and stabbing a store clerk in Agat last month pleaded not guilty in Superior court today.

Aienstaine Werini Jr. is charged with first degree robbery, aggravated assault and retail theft.

He allegedly stabbed the worker at the A Mart in Agat on April 28th before taking off with stolen items. He was later caught by police.

Werini will be back in court on June 13th at 9:30 am before Judge Maria Cenzon.