Brother of beaten prison detainee in court to face assault charges

The brother of DOC detainee Justin Meno, who was badly beaten inside the prison's max unit, was in court this afternoon.

Joshua Meno pleaded not guilty to charges of assault on a peace officer and assault as a misdemeanor.

It was earlier this month, he allegedly attacked a corrections officer who was trying to stop an argument happening between Meno and another prisoner. The officer was treated for his injuries. Meno waived his right to a speedy trial and will be back in court on June 13th at 3pm.