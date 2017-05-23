Complaint against Senator Espaldon confirmed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Complaint against Senator Espaldon confirmed

The Legislative ethics committee can now confirm they received and are now looking into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves confirms with KUAM that the complaint was addressed during Tuesday night's close door meeting.

CNMI Representative Edwin Propst filed the complaint on May 16th concerned about Senator Espaldon's connection to a Saipan company accused of fraud.

Esteves says the committee has 30 days from the date the complaint was filed to act.

Additionally, committee member Senator Wil Castro recessed himself from the discussion saying he has a personal relationship with both parties involved.

The ethics committee also retained attorney John Bell as its legal counsel.

The next meeting has not yet been set.

  • GPA seeks land deal to build new power plant

    The Guam Power Authority went before the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this afternoon seeking a deal to purchase 40 acres of land in Dededo in order to build a new 180-megawatt Power Plant.

  • Laws struggle to keep up with technology, social media

    Laws are struggling to keep up with technology. Facebook, Snapchat, Whatsapp - or whatever your choice social media, abusers are misusing these platforms as presented on Day Two of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence 2017 kNOw More to End Sexual Violence Conference. Featured speaker Toby Shulruff is a senior technology safety specialist with the SafetyNet Project. She says women are more prone to harassment online as well as what's become known as "reven...More >>
  • Stroll Guam takes Hafa Adai Pledge, demos ridesharing platform

    Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam CEO signs the Hafa Adai Pledge - making the company the 703rd local business to take the pledge. Sachdev vowed that Stroll employees would follow three distinct pledges.

