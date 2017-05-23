Complaint against Senator Espaldon confirmed

The Legislative ethics committee can now confirm they received and are now looking into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves confirms with KUAM that the complaint was addressed during Tuesday night's close door meeting.

CNMI Representative Edwin Propst filed the complaint on May 16th concerned about Senator Espaldon's connection to a Saipan company accused of fraud.

Esteves says the committee has 30 days from the date the complaint was filed to act.

Additionally, committee member Senator Wil Castro recessed himself from the discussion saying he has a personal relationship with both parties involved.

The ethics committee also retained attorney John Bell as its legal counsel.

The next meeting has not yet been set.