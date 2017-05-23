Charges dropped against man accused of threatening to shoot Guar - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Charges dropped against man accused of threatening to shoot Guard center

Posted: Updated:

Charges against 35-year-old William James Brooks have been dismissed. Last week, while at the National Guard Readiness Center, Brooks encountered a woman known to him.

After asking how he was doing, Brooks allegedly stated he was going to "shoot up the place."

He has since been released.

