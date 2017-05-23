Charges dropped against man accused of threatening to shoot Guard center

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Power Authority went before the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this afternoon seeking a deal to purchase 40 acres of land in Dededo in order to build a new 180-megawatt Power Plant.More >>
Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam CEO signs the Hafa Adai Pledge - making the company the 703rd local business to take the pledge. Sachdev vowed that Stroll employees would follow three distinct pledges.More >>
They're the first to provide critical care to patients before they reach the hospital, and as part of Emergency Medical Services week, the annual EMS conference was held at the Pacific Star Resort today.More >>
Flexing his arms and using vulgar language right as he walked out. That's the man accused in the April hostage situation and shootout with Guam police. Vincent Phillip Siguenza Cruz pleaded not guilty in court today.More >>
A homeless man charged for robbing and stabbing a store clerk in Agat last month pleaded not guilty in Superior court today.More >>
The brother of DOC detainee Justin Meno, who was badly beaten inside the prison's max unit, was in court this afternoon.More >>
Charges against 35-year-old William James Brooks have been dismissed. Last week, while at the National Guard Readiness Center, Brooks encountered a woman known to him.More >>
The Legislative ethics committee can now confirm they received and are now looking into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves confirms with KUAM that the complaint was addressed during Tuesday night's close door meeting.More >>
