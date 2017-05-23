Increase to power bill approved - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Increase to power bill approved

The CCU voted to approve an increase in the Levelized energy adjustment clause, or the LEAC, which means a $12.70 increase in the average monthly residential bill.

It still must receive Public Utilities commission approval before it can go into effect in August.

