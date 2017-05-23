Ex-Cop Mark Torre Jr pushing for acquittal of conviction - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ex-Cop Mark Torre Jr pushing for acquittal of conviction

The ex-cop that was convicted of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of officer Bert Piolo has made a further push to have his case thrown out. A supplemental document supporting former officer Mark Torre Jr’s motion for judgment of acquittal was recently filed this month in the Superior Court.

The court filing points out a decision and order to dismiss the 2015 indictment against Quadlyn Gorang. According to KUAM news files, Gorong was indicted in 2015 for manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless driving with injuries and reckless conduct in connection to a 2014 triple auto fatality. Three teens had been walking along Chalan Ramirez in Yigo at that time when they were hit by a car and the driver took off. the Attorney General's office filed the motion to dismiss based on exculpatory information during a "routine and non-substantive interview with a key witness"

Torre’s latest filing states, similarly in this case, reasonable cause for the lesser-included charge of Negligent Homicide, by operation of law, excludes the culpable mental state for the Deadly Weapon Special allegation. Court documents state the special allegation attached to the negligent homicide charge in this case must be dismissed.

A jury found Torre Jr. guilty earlier this year of negligent homicide, aggravated assault as a 3rd degree felony plus the special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He has been acquitted for murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault in the 2nd degree.

Torre faces a maximum of up to 28 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for June 21.

