Former corrections officer appealing termination

A former corrections officer is now fighting for his job after he was let go from the department just last Friday. His termination all surrounds the investigation into the brutal beating of detainee Justin Meno in the prison's Post 6- max unit.

KUAM has obtained a copy of the officer's appeal. He was only with DepCor for two and half years and is calling his dismissal outright - unfair.

Removed for refusal or failure to perform his duties and responsibilities, insubordination and other misconduct. That's what's marked in the adverse action documents against former corrections officer I Benjamin Urquizu. Urquizu writes in the appeal that he was dismissed unfairly, unjustly, and in violation of the law.

"Each and every employee served has 20 days to appeal their final adverse action with the civil service commission," said DepCor spokesman Jeff Limo.

This is prison leaders speaking out last Friday on the outcome of their internal affairs investigation. Four of their own disciplined, as Limo said, "It was determined that there were several miscalls as far as supervisory levels are concerned and I guess bad judgment from officers in itself. Strictly, basing ourselves on the SOP of the special housing unit."

The incident surrounds the March beating of detainee Justin Meno. Officers say Meno was unrecognizable when they found him bloody and not moving in the post 6 east wing yard.

Urquizu told investigators he saw Meno on the ground stating, "I assumed that was him already and I just turned around to lecture the range and get out and then let the others know." However, the investigation report filed with the appeal details what Urquizu apparently told other officers the day of the attack. One officer saying Urquizu had blood splatter on his shirt and face.

Urquizu apparently telling his fellow officer about an apparent gang war, and that he went outside and saw Meno hogtied with a blanket around his neck before calling for backup.

Another officer telling investigators that Urquizu was saying how he discovered Meno and tried to resuscitate him.

No one has been charged yet, as GPD's criminal investigation is ongoing.

Meantime, no date has been set yet for the commission to hear Urquizu's appeal.